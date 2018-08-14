Dr. Vikrant Uberoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uberoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikrant Uberoi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikrant Uberoi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Uberoi works at
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC3801 International Dr Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 530-1700
-
2
United Urology Group - Brandywine7704 Matapeake Business Dr Ste 310, Brandywine, MD 20613 Directions (301) 868-0202
-
3
Montgomery General Hospital Inc18101 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 598-9717Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC12435 Park Potomac Ave Ste 410, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 309-8219
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Uberoi is compassionate and practical. He has worked with me to solve sensitive urological problems even when they have been complex and not easy to figure out. He always makes me feel heard and never embarrassed. I have asked so many questions and he has always taken the time to answer me thoughtfully. My quality of life is much better for his care.
About Dr. Vikrant Uberoi, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063672871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uberoi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uberoi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uberoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uberoi works at
Dr. Uberoi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uberoi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uberoi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uberoi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uberoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uberoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.