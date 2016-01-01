Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vikrant Brar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikrant Brar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Brar works at
Locations
Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-3144
Tappahannock Cancer Institute659 Hospital Rd Ste 201, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 443-8801
- 3 9000 Stony Point Pkwy Fl 2, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 327-3055
Riverside Tappahannock Hospital618 Hospital Rd, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 828-9273
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vikrant Brar, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1346447729
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
