Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukherjee?
About Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1619130721
Education & Certifications
- SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukherjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Dr. Mukherjee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.