Dr. Vikramjit Gill, MD

Psychiatry
5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vikramjit Gill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Dr. Gill works at Midwest Mind care in South Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Mind Care
    33 W Higgins Rd Ste 655, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 756-7313
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital
  • Roseland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2022
    He immediately understood my concern and knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s a good listener and actually cares about you. Dr. Gill saved my life and I feel 100% again.
    About Dr. Vikramjit Gill, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1639227374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Residency
    • West Virginia University
    Internship
    • West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
