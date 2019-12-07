Dr. Vikramjit Chhokar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhokar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikramjit Chhokar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vikramjit Chhokar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Chhokar works at
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-0528
Chhokar Clinic2300 Manchester Expy Ste 1001, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-0528
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr Vic. is a wonderful Cardiologist. Makes you feel at ease and the staff is great
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932101904
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
