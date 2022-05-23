Overview

Dr. Vikramaditya Poonai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.