Dr. Vikram Tarugu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Tarugu works at Gastro in Florida in Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.