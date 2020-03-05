Dr. Vikram Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Arrowhead hospital18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-1000
-
2
Arrowhead Gastroenterology Assoc., PC20100 N 51st Ave Ste F620, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-6328
-
3
Arrowhead Endoscopy & Pain Management Center LLC18699 N 67th Ave Ste 140, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-6328
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I have used Dr. Singh for close to 10 years. He recently Aided my husband through successful treatment of pancreatic cancer that was accidentally found early enough to have a favorable outcome. He did the needle cancer biopsies for my husband. We would highly recommend him and his partner Dr. Valdivia. Both personally called him when he was arranging surgery for his pancreas problem. The office staff is always friendly and the Doctors answer questions when asked.
About Dr. Vikram Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Assyrian, Indonesian, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1942401807
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Case Western Reserve University
- Northeastern Ohio Universities
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Arabic, Assyrian, Indonesian, Punjabi and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
