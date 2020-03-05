Overview

Dr. Vikram Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Singh works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.