Dr. Vikram Singh, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (32)
Dr. Vikram Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Medical College and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Zyrox Medical Associates Inc in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Fresno, CA.

    Zyrox Medical Associates Inc
    14624 Sherman Way Ste 309, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 884-5480
    California Back and Pain Specialists
    6640 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 101, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 884-5480
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    1919 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 884-5480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    4928 E Clinton Way Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 884-5480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 21, 2021
    we are highly recommended, thank you Dr. singh
    ben — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Vikram Singh, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306904727
    • University of Calcutta / Medical College
    • Anesthesiology
    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

