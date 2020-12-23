See All Psychiatrists in Lake Wylie, SC
Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD

Psychiatry
2 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Wylie, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shukla works at VIKRAM SHUKLA MD in Lake Wylie, SC with other offices in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vikram Shukla MD
    264 Latitude Ln Ste 102, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 295-0005
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Vikram Shukla MD
    839 Majestic Ct Ste 8, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 868-8888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD Testing
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
Behavior Modification
Binge Eating Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
Childhood Depression
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Opioid Withdrawal
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 23, 2020
    I have a multitude of mental disorders and have searched the Gaston area for 30 years for a doctor that would listen and not tune me out and make assumptions. My psychologist recommended Dr. Vik Shukla for two years. I am so glad I was talked into seeing him He tried several different combinations of medications until we found the right combination that worked well. I have never been more normalized and have been helped with dealing with the pressures of everyday life. I will continue to see him until he retires. He listens to my issues and treats them with respect. He has been the biggest help of any psychiatrist I have ever seen. I thank him for helping me control my issues, complexes, and pressures of everyday life. There is nothing that i can't talk to him about that he doesn't address. Thank you so much Doc.
    Robert Hall — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD
    About Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275599649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rotating Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Gujarat Law Society High School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

