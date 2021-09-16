Dr. Vikram Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Saini, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikram Saini, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Saini works at
Locations
1
Retina Specialists of W Alabama1201 11th Ave S Ste 4, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (295) 933-2625
2
Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC401 Meridian St N Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (800) 233-0804
3
Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC1041 Balch Rd Ste 100, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 325-0501
4
Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC216 Marengo St Ste C, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 740-0601
5
UAB Retina1720 University Blvd Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (305) 325-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's of Alabama
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Saini every month for the last 6 months for my eye health issues. He has been very thorough with treatments, takes time to answer any questions, but doesn't keep me any longer than necessary. I feel very comfortable with the care I receive from his office. I schedule all my appointments to make sure he is the doctor I see. He is very professional. My diagnosis was a very scary one for me, but he has been able to put my mind at ease. His staff is just as fabulous.
About Dr. Vikram Saini, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab/Retina Specialists Of Alabama
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ochsner
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
