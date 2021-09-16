Overview

Dr. Vikram Saini, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Saini works at Retina Specialists of W Alabama in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL, Madison, AL and Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.