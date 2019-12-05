Dr. Vikram Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikram Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2616Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2616Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2616
-
4
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2616Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy saved my life. I am one year cancer free and no longer have any osotmy bag because of his skills. Incredible bedside manor and very easy to talk to. Staff is great as well. I would recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Vikram Reddy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1770717753
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.