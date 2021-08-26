Overview

Dr. Vikram Prabhu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from St Johns and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Prabhu works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.