Dr. Vikram Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vikram Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Vikram Patel MD4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 100A, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 686-7474
- Midland Memorial Hospital
My son and daughter have both gotten ear tubes by Dr. Patel. I think he is amazing and my daughter got her tubes done five years ago and when I took my one year old son to see him he still remembered her and asked about her well being after not seeing her for four years. That tells me a lot about him and how much he cares. I recommend this doctor for all Ears nose and throat issues
About Dr. Vikram Patel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1588672943
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

