Overview

Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Hardtner Medical Center and Oakdale Community Hospital.



Dr. Nijjar works at Cenla Heart Specialists in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.