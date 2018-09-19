Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nijjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Hardtner Medical Center and Oakdale Community Hospital.
Locations
Cenla Heart Specialists2108 Texas Ave Ste 2061, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Hardtner Medical Center
- Oakdale Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Cardiologist! Want a Doctor that really cares and spends the appropriate amount of time with you? This is the one.
About Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033298047
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Interventional Cardiology
