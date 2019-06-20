Dr. Vikram Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Narula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Narula, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
1
LMT Rehabilitation Associates1701 South Blvd E Ste 120, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-0860
2
Lmt. Rehabilitation Associates PC3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 437, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2210
Preferred Medical Group1200 W 12 MILE RD, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 543-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Narula is absolutely fantastic! He is so knowledgeable, kind, efficient and a great communicator. He really takes his time when meeting with you and makes sure he goes over everything and he makes sure you understand what he is doing and saying. His entire staff are amazing from start to finish. Everything and everyone in his office is top notch. I would recommend Dr. Narula to everyone!
About Dr. Vikram Narula, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124236914
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.