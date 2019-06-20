Overview

Dr. Vikram Narula, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Narula works at LMT Rehabilitation Associates in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Madison Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.