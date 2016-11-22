Dr. Vikram Nangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Nangia, MD
Dr. Vikram Nangia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Aurora Pharmacy 060 West Allis2424 S 90Th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 328-8150
Aurora Health Center Edgerton6901 W Edgerton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 421-8400
Aurora Medical Group Inc.248 McHenry St, Burlington, WI 53105 Directions (262) 767-8094
Aurora Medical Group Inc.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 777, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 219-7653
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nangia has always listened to my concerns since performing my surgery. He has been attentive to my needs and has an efficient staff.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
- All India Inst Med Scis
Dr. Nangia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nangia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nangia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nangia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nangia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nangia speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nangia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nangia.
