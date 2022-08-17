Overview

Dr. Vikram Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Mehta works at PREFERRED HEALTHCARE PA in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.