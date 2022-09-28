Dr. Vikram Lakireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Lakireddy, MD
Dr. Vikram Lakireddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Merced Heart Associates310 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He treated my dad and I have never met a Dr with such compassion as Dr Lakireddy. He was there for my dad through and through and I highly recommended him
About Dr. Vikram Lakireddy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1235270836
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lakireddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakireddy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakireddy speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.