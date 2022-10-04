Dr. Vikram Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Kumar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Orthopedic Research and Education LLC1331 N 7th St Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-3151
-
2
Associated Internists of Ahwatukee PC3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 211, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (602) 254-3151
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Dr Kumar took the time to explain my situation and my options. He put me at ease and I am confident in his expertise. Great experience.
About Dr. Vikram Kumar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295758035
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.