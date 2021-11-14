Overview

Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Kotwal works at HSHS Medical Group Gastro in Decatur, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.