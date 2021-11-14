See All Gastroenterologists in Decatur, IL
Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Kotwal works at HSHS Medical Group Gastro in Decatur, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Gastroenterology
    1750 E Lake Shore Dr Ste 310, Decatur, IL 62521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 464-1220
  2. 2
    1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Impedance Testing
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Impedance Testing

Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Impedance Testing
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vomiting Disorders
Whipple's Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2021
    Good
    Daniel K — Nov 14, 2021
    About Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Marathi
    NPI Number
    • 1215267596
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H Stroger Hosp Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

