Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Kotwal works at
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Gastroenterology1750 E Lake Shore Dr Ste 310, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 464-1220
- 2 1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 942-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good
About Dr. Vikram Kotwal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1215267596
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Hosp Cook Co Hosp
- Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotwal works at
Dr. Kotwal speaks Hindi and Marathi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotwal.
