Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD

Cardiology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Dr. Khetpal works at Heart and Vascular Care in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Heart and Vascular Care
    3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease

Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
First Degree Heart Block
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Prinzmetal Angina
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 11, 2020
    I appreciated the attention, and care that Dr Khetpal gave me on my visit to see him. I had to go to the er, again, to get help for very high bp. He gave me quality time, and that is what patients need. Thank you, Dr. Khetpal Wilma Barton
    Wilma Barton — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Hindi and Sindhi
    1942281761
    Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Wayne State U/Detroit Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khetpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khetpal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khetpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khetpal works at Heart and Vascular Care in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Dr. Khetpal’s profile.

    Dr. Khetpal has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khetpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Khetpal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khetpal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khetpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khetpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

