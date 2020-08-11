Overview

Dr. Vikram Khetpal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center



Dr. Khetpal works at Heart and Vascular Care in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.