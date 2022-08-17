Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD is a Dermatologist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Khanna works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Illinois2430 Esplanade Dr Ste B, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (224) 351-9593Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Dermatology Specialists of Illinois2454 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (224) 351-9591Monday7:00am - 2:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Dermatology Specialists of Illinois- Barrington22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 407, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (224) 351-9594Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?
I would recommend Dr. Vic to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1598824732
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- Case Western Res U Hosps|Case Western University/University Hospitals Of Cleveland
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khanna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanna speaks Polish and Spanish.
412 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.