Overview

Dr. Vikram Katari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Katari works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.