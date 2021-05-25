Overview

Dr. Vikram Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Vinnica Med University Vinnica Ukraine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.