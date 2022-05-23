Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durairaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Durairaj works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-2141
-
2
Main Central5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 327-7000
-
3
TOC Eye and Face (NORTH)1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste C4, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 458-2141
-
4
TOC Eye and Face3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durairaj?
I am less than a week post surgery and very pleased with the results of my bilateral upper blepharoplasty procedure. Quick, relatively pain free, clear post op instructions, great staff.
About Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871683540
Education & Certifications
- College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic (Rochester) Program
- University of Colorado (University Hospital) Program
- Georgetown University Hospital Program
- The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durairaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durairaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durairaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durairaj works at
Dr. Durairaj has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durairaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Durairaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durairaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durairaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durairaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.