Overview

Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Durairaj works at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.