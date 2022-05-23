See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Durairaj works at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
    1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141
  2. 2
    Main Central
    5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 327-7000
  3. 3
    TOC Eye and Face (NORTH)
    1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste C4, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141
  4. 4
    TOC Eye and Face
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 23, 2022
    I am less than a week post surgery and very pleased with the results of my bilateral upper blepharoplasty procedure. Quick, relatively pain free, clear post op instructions, great staff.
    Retired nurse — May 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD
    About Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871683540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic (Rochester) Program
    Residency
    • University of Colorado (University Hospital) Program
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital Program
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikram Durairaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durairaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durairaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durairaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durairaj has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durairaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Durairaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durairaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durairaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durairaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

