Dr. Vikram Deka, MD
Dr. Vikram Deka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions
On December27 at 1am, I needed emergency surgery at St. Joseph hospital. Dr Deka was my surgeon assigned to me. If I had waited for a second opinion, I would be dead. He saved my life. N. Colachis
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center|Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr. Deka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deka has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deka.
