Overview

Dr. Vikram Chatrath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from RAVI SHANKAR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Chatrath works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

