Overview

Dr. Vikram Chabra, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Chabra works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.