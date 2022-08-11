Overview

Dr. Vikram Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Arora works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.