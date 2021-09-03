Dr. Vikram Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikram Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from Pravara University / Rural Medical College and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Lincoln and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Health Specialists, LLC121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 303, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
I feel really lucky to have Dr. Agarwal as my cardiologist. He is very smart & really takes time to answer my questions. I feel like he has helped me change my lifestyle and get healthier. His staff is also amazing.
About Dr. Vikram Agarwal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1942501044
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Pravara University / Rural Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.