Overview

Dr. Vikki Sutterfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Sutterfield works at Mercy Clinic Primary Care in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.