Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perry, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Perry Office-Doctor's Memorial Hospital333 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL 32347 Directions (850) 877-7241
North Florida Womens Care1401 Centerville Rd Ste 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7241
Carrabelle Office-Weems East Clinic110 Ne 5th St, Carrabelle, FL 32322 Directions (850) 877-7241
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff was very sweet & friendly and Dr. Mckinnie is Awesome.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Medical University Of South Car
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Florida
- University of FL
Dr. McKinnie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinnie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinnie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinnie has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinnie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKinnie speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinnie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinnie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinnie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinnie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.