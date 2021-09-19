Overview

Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perry, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. McKinnie works at Advanced Urology Institute - Perry in Perry, FL with other offices in Tallahassee, FL and Carrabelle, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.