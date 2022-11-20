Dr. Vikash Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikash Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikash Modi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
I brought my 8 week old to see Dr. Modi after my son was dx with laryngomalacia. He assessed him and told us he needed surgery asap. I was terrified, but he moved mountains to get us in the OR as fast as he could and we knew we were in great hands. Which proved to be more than true- my baby is a while new baby. Happy, breathing easy and so relieved! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Vikash Modi, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609925403
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California|Usc University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Adenoidectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.