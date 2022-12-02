Dr. Singla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vikas Singla, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikas Singla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SLASKA MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singla?
I searched for a new primary when mine retired and I am VERY pleased with my choice. He is very compassionate and patient always has a smile and always takes the time to address your concerns I feel very safe in his hands. I believe him to be very qualified I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Vikas Singla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831367515
Education & Certifications
- SLASKA MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.