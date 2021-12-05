See All Oncologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Vikas Singh, MD

Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vikas Singh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Singh works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Vikas Singh, MD

  • Oncology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1124375134
Education & Certifications

  • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vikas Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singh works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

