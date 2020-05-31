Overview

Dr. Vikas Rathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rajasthan India and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Rathi works at CARDIOVASCULAR ASSOCIATES OF VIRGINIA 7001 Forest Avenue Ste 200 Richmond, VA 23230 in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.