Dr. Vikas Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vikas Malhotra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill11063 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (239) 274-8200
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 596-1926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am currently under care of Dr Malhotra. He is a great Dr.????? Radiation was to much on my body. He recommended surgery. Now back to chemo.??
- Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1821058496
- Wright State U
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
