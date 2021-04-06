Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in West Plains, MO. They graduated from Darbhangha Med Coll and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
1
Ozarks Medical Center1100 N Kentucky Ave, West Plains, MO 65775 Directions (417) 257-6777
2
Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis6420 Clayton Rd, Richmond Hts, MO 63117 Directions (314) 768-8000
3
SSM Health300 Medical Plz Ste 221, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-6041
4
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and physician. Explained all tests prior to performing. Was not rushed and took his time. Patiently answered all questions. Ordered many tests to find out the cause to my symptoms.
About Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1194928440
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Darbhangha Med Coll
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
