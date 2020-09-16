Overview

Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Jain works at Dream Sleep Medicine in Frisco, TX with other offices in Holdenville, OK, Oklahoma City, OK, Shattuck, OK, Okeene, OK, Fairview, OK, Beaver, OK, Cordell, OK, Alva, OK and Weatherford, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.