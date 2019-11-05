Overview

Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Jain works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultant in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.