Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Central Virginia Internal Medicine912 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupat is a phenomenal physician. His knowledge and experience is broad based, and he is able to diagnose concerns early, before they become more serious issues for patients.
About Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.