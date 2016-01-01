Overview

Dr. Vikas Garg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Garg works at Centennial Gastroenterology Associates in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

