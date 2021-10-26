Dr. Vikas Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Garg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Punjabi University and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Evanston Regional Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Logan Regional Hospital.
Locations
Utah Gastroenterology - Draper13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (385) 317-6437Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Interventional Spine & Pain Management970 Medical Dr Ste 311, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 565-6540
Interventional Spine and Pain Management - Murray Pain Center5801 S Fashion Blvd Ste 180, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5517
Interventional Spine and Pain Management - Providence286 N Gateway Dr Ste 201, Providence, UT 84332 Directions (435) 254-5738
Utah Pain Management Center - Bountiful/Lakeview520 Medical Dr Ste 220, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5516
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Evanston Regional Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Garg. He has given me more quality of life than I expected. His staff is wonderful especially Fred his PA and Crystal his nurse. I don’t understand some of the bad reviews but maybe it’s because Dr Garg can’t help everyone. He’s upfront and will tell you what he can and can’t do. Some people want results right away and it doesn’t work that way. Some might not like his answers but he is incredibly knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend Dr Garg
About Dr. Vikas Garg, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1104852599
Education & Certifications
- Hamot Medical Center
- Punjabi University
- Family Practice and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.