Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Dhawan works at Center For Specialized Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Specialized Medicine
    1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-4440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building
    1031 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-4440
    SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
    1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 755-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 16, 2020
    I worked with Dr. Dhawan for 3 years. He has a wonderful beside manner and is very knowledgable about medicine, surgery and what he does. He always explains everything thoroughly and let’s the patient truly be apart of their treatment plan. Dr. Dhawan always did my carpal tunnel surgery in 2019, and did a phenomenal job. My incision is barely noticeable and my hand has been back to normal ever since. I highly recommend Dr. Dhawan any type of plastic surgery, injections or carpal tunnel surgeries. He’s a wonderful doctor and was a wonderful coworker as well.
    Nov 16, 2020
    About Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932349792
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhawan works at Center For Specialized Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dhawan’s profile.

    Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

