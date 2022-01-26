Overview

Dr. Vikas Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They completed their residency with The Nebraska Medical Center



Dr. Desai works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Homewood, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Algonquin, IL and Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.