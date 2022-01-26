Dr. Vikas Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Desai, MD
Dr. Vikas Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They completed their residency with The Nebraska Medical Center
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 206, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (331) 732-4600
2
Venkata Uppuluri, MD17901 Governors Hwy Ste 202, Homewood, IL 60430 Directions (708) 957-0220
3
Urology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 790-1221Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
4
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1465 Commerce Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 802-7090
5
Restricted To Official State Duties Only983280 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 552-2000
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I thought Dr. Desai was very good, he took the time to explain everything to me. Good bedside manner !
- Urology
- English
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Urology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.