Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Dr. Bhushan works at
Locations
Medical City Dallas Blood and Marrow Transplant7777 Forest Ln Ste D220, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Bhushan for more than a decade and his thoughtful, informed approach to my care is why I'm still alive. He considers the whole patient and choose therapies that will work for the patient's individual circumstances.
About Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1285677138
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Christian Med Coll & Hosp
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhushan has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhushan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhushan speaks Hindi.
