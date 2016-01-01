See All Podiatric Surgeons in Newark, NJ
Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Bawa works at James White Manor in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James White Manor
    516 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 642-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM
    About Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053480475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bawa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bawa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

