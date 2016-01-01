Overview

Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Bawa works at James White Manor in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.