Overview

Dr. Vikas Batra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Batra works at Sussex Pulmonary Endo Cnslts in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.