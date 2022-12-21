Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aurora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their residency with University Of California Davis School Of Med
Dr. Aurora works at
Locations
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 230, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient for 14 years and have found Dr. Aurora to be a physician who is willing to explain things to me and listen to my concerns as we manage my chronic condition. He clearly stays current on research and exhibits an intellectual curiosity about my specific health and available studies and treatment options.
About Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1033309240
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis School Of Med
- Hematology and Oncology
Dr. Aurora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aurora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aurora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aurora works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Aurora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aurora.
